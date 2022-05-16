MUSIC VIDEO

Resurrection’s Official Teaser Trailer Features Rebecca Hall Battling Her Biggest Fear

Rebecca Hall is battling her darkest fear from her past in the upcoming psychological thriller, ‘Resurrection.’ That terror is featured in the film’s new official teaser trailer, which has been released by IFC Films.

The trailer’s debut is supporting the drama’s release in theaters and On Demand on August 5. ‘Resurrection’ will then exclusively stream on Shudder, beginning in November. The thriller’s official release comes after it had its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

‘Resurrection’ is the sophomore feature from writer-director, Andrew Semans. The movie, which was produced by Lars Knudsen / Square Peg, Alex Scharfman & Drew Houpt / Secret Engine, and Tory Lenosky / Rosetory, is based on an original screenplay that appeared on the 2019 Black List.

‘Resurrection’ follows Margaret (Hall) as she leads a successful and orderly life, perfectly balancing the demands of her busy career and single parenthood to her fiercely independent daughter Abbie (Grace Kaufman). Everything is under control until an unwelcome shadow from her past, David (Tim Roth), returns to her life, as he carries with him the horrors of Margaret’s past. Battling her rising fear, Margaret must confront the monster she’s evaded for two decades who has come to conclude their unfinished business.

Rebecca Hall appears in writer-director Andrew Seman’s psychological thriller, ‘Resurrection.’
Description

IFC Films has released the official teaser trailer from writer-director Andrew Seman's psychological thriller, 'Resurrection,' which stars Rebecca Hall.

