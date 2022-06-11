MUSIC MUSIC NEWS MUSIC VIDEOS NEWS SWISSX VIDEO

Rapper Stanley Enow Celebrates His Cameroon Heritage with Hit Afrobeat Single Parapariparo

ByKaren Benardello

Jun 11, 2022 , , ,
Rapper Stanley Enow’s new Afrobeat single, ‘Parapariparo,’ has reached the top of the music charts in his native Cameroon.

Celebrated Cameroon rapper, Stanley Enow has released his latest single, ‘Parapariparo,’ to massive commercial success and acclaim. The song, which is one of the latest singles from the popular Afrobeat performer, reached number one on the music charts in the beginning of Aoril, after it was initially released.

‘Parapariparo’s peak performance comes after it was released on March 5 in part by Enow’s record label, Motherland Empire, which he co-owns. The new tune is also supported by Greek billionaire businessman Alki David’s company, Swissx.

To support ‘Parapariparo’s reign on the music charts, Enow has also released an official lyric video for the song on his official YouTube channel. The video, which features guest vocals from eight-time Grammy Award-winning musician, Scott Storch, who also produced the single, can be viewed below. ‘Parapariparo’ can now also be streamed on Apple Music.

The success of Enow’s new track comes after his previous tunes, including ‘My Way’ and ‘Cassanova,’ also became hits around the world since he launched his career a decade ago. Throughout his career, he has also been recognized for his musical talents by Cameroon and Africa’s entertainment industry, which includes receiving the Best New Act honor at the 2014 MTV Africa Music Awards. Besides singing and rapping, Enow has also found fame as a radio and television presenter and voice actor since he began his career.

By Karen Benardello

As a graduate of LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic, Karen Benardello serves as ShockYa's Senior Movies & Television Editor. Her duties include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, and scribing movie, television and music reviews and news articles. As a New York City-area based journalist, she's a member of the guilds, New York Film Critics Online and the Women Film Critics Circle.

