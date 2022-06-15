Five Friends take a Hot Air Balloon Ride, Only Four Return Alive, Mcdonald and Dodds Investigate

Mcdonald and Dodds is a British prime time cop drama set Bath, one of the most beautiful English villages. DCI Laura McDonald is a big city cop currently in Bath, while DS Dodds is a gentle country content cop having spent most of his career behind a desk; together they make an unlikely pairing like chalk and cheese. Dodds is secretly an excellent at puzzle-solving, library research which makes him a perfect partner to McDonald.

In this episode five friends take a hot-air balloon trip but only four come back down alive, leaving McDonald and Dodds to untangle a complex web of lies spanning 30 years.

This episode of Mcdonald and Dodds is airing on itv3 on FilmOn TV tonight at 20:00hrs GMT.

