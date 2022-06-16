NEWS POLITICS

Jane Doe Abused by Attorneys and Will Go to Jail, Said Billionaire Alki David

British billionaire Alki David has hired famed Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz to lead his “revenge force” legal defense against disgraced lawyer Tom Girardi and his corrupted syndicate of fellow attorneys, including Gloria Allred and her daughter, Lisa Bloom. The Swissx CEO and his lawyer are determined to send Girardi and his fellow attorneys, who the duo has evidence against of acting unscrupulous throughout their careers, for one of their latest actions – abusing their client, Jane Doe.

Famed Harvard Law Professor-lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who has been hired by Alki David to lead his “revenge force” legal defense against disgraced lawyer Tom Girardi and his corrupted syndicate of fellow attorneys, including Gloria Allred and her daughter, Lisa Bloom.

Besides Dershowitz, David has also hired Ronda Kennedy to help lead his legal case against Girardi, Allred and Bloom. Kennedy, who’s a leading Republican Congressional candidate for California’s 30th District against Rep. Adam Schiff, is a practicing Constitutional defense lawyer in Los Angeles.

Ronda Kennedy, a Los Angeles-based Constitutional defense lawyer and Republican Congressional candidate for California’s 30th District.

Kennedy has already started the public recap of judges Yolanda Orozco and Michelle Court with Judge Recall. David and his legal team are leading the charge to recall the judges because he has gathered evidence to show that they have both been corrupted by Allred and Girardi.

California Judge Yolanda Orozco has been recalled by lawyer Ronda Kennedy after she was corrupted by disgraced attorneys Tom Girardi and Gloria Allred.

While speaking about the case against Girardi, Allred and Bloom, David said: “California – Penal Code sec. 236.1 (human trafficking), I note the definition of coercion is the same as what I have experienced at the hands of corrupt judges and lawyers of the Superior Court of Los Angeles.

Disgraced attorneys Gloria Allred and Lisa Bloom

“Ironically, this penal code was based on the post war Nuremberg Trials – where officers of the State such as Judges and Lawyers were put on trial for the coercion and trafficking of Jews. Usually rich Jews that were extorted by the Nazi regime. These same laws meant to protect and to seek justice for exploited Jews by the Nazis are the same laws being a exploited by a gang of corrupted lawyers and judges in Los Angeles,” the businessman continued.

“Our witness whistleblower Ron Gottschalk testifies that Gloria Allred has been Tom Girardis alter ego since they graduated Loyola Law School in Hollywood over 40 years ago,” David also noted.

“Tom Girardi and Gloria Allred are both liable for billions of dollars in stolen liens. I have experienced this human trafficking and had my person exploited by these criminals who abuse the powers vested in them by the State to exploit victims of choice,” the Filmon TV CEO further shared.

“These people are so stupid with greed they attempted to extort me abroad. Well now I’m filing criminal complaints in international courts, not Mickey Mouse courts in L.A.,” David concluded.

Billionaire businessman Alki David is leading a “revenge force” legal defense against disgraced lawyer Tom Girardi and his corrupted syndicate of fellow attorneys, including Gloria Allred and her daughter, Lisa Bloom.

