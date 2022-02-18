Connect with us

Chinese Communist Party Corrupts the Supreme Court of California Through Extortion and Money Laundering

NEWS

Chinese Communist Party Corrupts the Supreme Court of California Through Extortion and Money Laundering

Published on

The members of the California Supreme Court

The Chinese Communist Party has corrupted the Supreme Court of California through a complex network of extortion and money laundering. The corruption was committed by the Chinese Communist gambling operations in Macau, China and Mongolia through racketeering, fraud on the court, obstruction of justice, defamation with intent to defraud, trafficking court cases and financial orders of the court.

The Supreme Court Justices who are at the center of the scandal include Mariano Florentino Cuellar, Carol A. Corrigan, Godwin H. Liu, Leondra R. Kruger, Kathryn M. Werdegar, Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye and Ming W. Chin. Greek billionaire and businessman, Alki David an his website, TV Mix, have explored the key points of the syndicate, and shared their own personal experiences with the members of the syndicate.

Former Nevada Senator Harry Reid is also connected to the Supreme Court of California’s corruption by the use of laundered Chinese Communist-owned casino money. He has also worked with Attorney Thomas V. Girardi, who’s also embroiled in many Scandals, including with the laundered money from China.

Over $130 billion USD has been laundered in mainland China and returned to the United States through a small group of fund managers, who are responsible for distributing the stolen and illicit funds, the majority of which passed through the hands of Raymond Jallow Esq. of Beverly Hills. The funds have been traced to multiple bank accounts belonging to many well known people and corporations.

There have been reports in the media that the State Bar was affected by Girardi’s corruption. There are also reports that all major decisions would be made with the total knowledge of the current Justices and current California governor, Gavin Newsom.

TV Mix’s investigations into Girardi led to his connection to Reid and the financing of California Rep. Adam Schiff’s political career. Funding of Schiff’s and Newsom’s political careers came directly from Girardi and Reid’s scams.

Schiff still runs an illegal wiretapping service that was moved from ex-Sheriff Lee Baca’s offices, to the University California at Irvine campus. The service is abused by Schiff, Girardi and others to extract personal information from the public’s mobile devices and home computers.

For many years the Sheriff’s office was constantly getting in trouble with numerous lawsuits. As a result, it hired one of California’s largest white collar crime law firms, Jones Day, for which the city and tax payers of Los Angeles paid lawyers like Yolanda Orozco $5,000 an hour, and often billed 24 hours in a day.

Another judge who’s connected to Girardi and is also active on the Superior Court Bench is Judge Michelle Court. Originally Judge Court sought help from attorney Gloria Allred, who also works with Girardi, because she was being abused by her husband. At that meeting, Court met Girardi and was subsequently fast-tracked through his network of State Bar Associations and Supreme Court Justices.

Girardi, Schiff and Reid also worked together “to bribe and exploit the Supreme Court of California by videotaping and coercing members of the California Supreme Court and the State Bar at the now notorious Yellowstone Lodge in Montana. Girardi and Schiff “would use surveillance equipment and wiretapping (at the lodge) to record and later bribe and exploit… judges and State Officials et al. at drug-fueled parties with Harry Reid’s and Girardi’s sex workers from Las Vegas.”

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top