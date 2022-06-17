MUSIC MUSIC NEWS SWISSX SwissxTV

Enhance Your Wellness with Scott Storch’s Swissx Cannabis Club Box

ByKaren Benardello

Jun 17, 2022 , , ,
Scott Storch’s Swissx Cannabis Club Box

Grammy Award-winning record producer, Scott Storch is supporting his fans’ wellness through his health partnership with Swissx. The musician’s fans can enjoy the finest, purest hemp products, which are beautifully packaged, for a uniquely luxurious Swissx experience.

Storch’s Cannabis Club Box, which is sent once per month for the entirety of users’ subscriptions, features up to $200 of the latest Swissx products, including joints, flowers, oils, soaps and chocolates. The Cannabis Club Box also includes such Swissx merchandise as a Swissx team hat and baseball shirt.

Storch’s fans can now purchase his Cannabis Club Box on Swissx’s official website. The box, which is sold for $90 for a one month supply, is also available in three, six and 12 month increments at discounted rates, ranging from $250 to $480 and $890.

Swissx customers who purchase Storch’s Cannabis Club Box are also given access to 600 live television channels and 250,000 Videos on Demand on the company’s streaming service, Swissx TV. The streaming service, which is one of the most popular in the world, enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues. More information about Swissx TV can be found on its official website.

Facebook Comments

By Karen Benardello

As a graduate of LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic, Karen Benardello serves as ShockYa's Senior Movies & Television Editor. Her duties include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, and scribing movie, television and music reviews and news articles. As a New York City-area based journalist, she's a member of the guilds, New York Film Critics Online and the Women Film Critics Circle.

Related Post

MUSIC MUSIC NEWS NEWS SWISSX

Scott Storch and Stanley Enow Foundation Collaborate on Swissx’s Exclusive El Palucho NFT

Jun 17, 2022 Karen Benardello
MUSIC MUSIC NEWS MUSIC VIDEOS NEWS SWISSX VIDEO

Rapper Stanley Enow Celebrates His Cameroon Heritage with Hit Afrobeat Single Parapariparo

Jun 11, 2022 Karen Benardello
NEWS SWISSX TELEVISION NEWS

Unwind with Best Legal Cannabis Products with Swissx

Jun 8, 2022 Akansha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *