Tribeca Festival 2022 Interview: Director Signe Baumane & Star Dagmara Domi?czyk on ‘My Love Affair with Marriage’ (Exclusive)

Latvian director Signe Baumane delivers a unique, powerful follow-up to her first feature, 2014’s Rocks in My Pockets, an equally inventive animated film that looks at the way that women – and men – are often viewed and treated by society. It’s also a musical, and creatively broadcasts the things that people have been taught to only whisper for fear of embarrassment or punishment. Baumane’s talented voice cast is led by Dagmara Domi?czyk, a talented actress who has appeared in TV series like Succession and We Own This City and opposite Olivia Colman in a memorable supporting role in The Lost Daughter.

My Life Affair with Marriage makes its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival in the International Narrative Competition. ShockYa had the chance to speak with Baumane and Domi?czyk about the story they wanted to tell, using animation to do it, and what they think audiences will take away.

Watch our exclusive interview with Signe Baumaune and Dagmara Domi?czyk above, and learn more about the film here.