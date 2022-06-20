Wedding Abruptly Ends When a Man is Found Beaten To Death

Dalziel and Pascoe is a British Crime drama based on mystery crime novels by the same name written by Reginald Hill starring Warren Clarke and Colin Buchanan as the leading characters. The series is set in a fictional town Wetherton in Yorkshire. The show is about two detectives Dalziel and Pascoe who are like chalk and cheese and can’t be more different from each other. Dalziel is politically incorrect in almost every situation and has Pascoe on his side every step of the way for perfect balance. They are absolute opposite of each other with different styles of working and get on each other’s nerves at times. Pascoe does have the patience of a Saint with Dalziel. Just when you think Dalziel has gone way out and you expect him to continue, he manages to do the right thing in the situation. They are a well-suited team, and their differences make them an excellent team.

In this episode, Pascoe returns to his home town to attend the wedding of an old friend. The wedding celebrations come to an end abruptly when a man is found beaten to death. Andy joins Pascoe to investigate. The plot thickens when Peter’s father is the one being implicated for the murder.

