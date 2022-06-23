Evidence Emerges Implicating a Respected Police Officer for Murder, Could he, do it?

Jonathan Creek is an award-winning British mystery crime drama starring Alan Davies. The Title character Jonathan works as a creative consultant to a magician and helps solve mysteries through his keen eye, attention to detail and his talent for logical deduction. He is sort of a nerd but also a quick-witted genius. The mystery solver creative consultant teams up with an investigative crime writer as his partner to solve the mysteries. He has the natural ability to solve puzzles and looks at everything as a piece to the puzzle that needs to be put together to get to the answer. He believes in eliminating the impossible and whatever remains must be the truth.

In this episode, very highly respected police officer is invited to appear on a true crime show, but soon starts to wonder why he is there. Soon evidence starts to emerge implicating him for the murder further complicating everything. Jonathan tries to separate truth from lies and a chequered box belonging to the detective could hold the key to the mystery.

This episode of Jonathan Creek can be viewed on FilmOn TV at 20:00pm GMT today. It can be viewed then or recorded and viewed later. Record your favourite TV programs if you don’t have time to watch them live and enjoy them later at your own convenience.

Read similar articles here.

From live news from around the world to live events, FilmOn TV strives to bring the very best all together. Get access to the News Channels, soaps, movies from different parts of the world at your fingertips. Find the latest news, information, and top stories from the world of politics, economy, finance, business, sports and weather on your favourite TV News Channels with FilmOn TV.

Read more here.

FilmOn TV gives you access to more than 600+ Live TV Channels from around the world and an extensive library of VOD movies. FilmOn TV provides one of the finest online television viewing experiences alongside being a social television. Be social while watching your favourite TV shows or live matches, discuss with your friends or just share your point of view with the rest of the viewers, bringing everyone closer and starting the discussion. For more read here. Watch Live TV on FilmOn on web or on an android or iOS App. Live TV channels from UK, Europe, Africa, Asia, and rest of the world are available on FilmOn TV.