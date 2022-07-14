MOVIES NEWS VIDEO

The Royal Exclusive Clip Follows Former MLB Slugger Willie Mays Aikens Seeking Redemption with His Family

Among the strongest people in life are those who can turn the difficult situations they’re faced with around against all odds. That’s certainly true for actor Amin Joseph as he portrays iconic former Kansas City Royal slugger Willie Mays Aikens in the new sports biopic, ‘The Royal.’ The one-time famed baseball star seeks redemption with not only his estranged family, but ultimately also with himself, in the movie.

Samuel Goldwyn Films will distribute the true story baseball drama in theaters tomorrow, July 15. In honor of the biopic’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature.

In the clip, Willie visits his ailing mother after he’s released from prison, in an effort to amend their relationship. However, his sister ultimately asks him to leave, as their mother has trouble remembering who he is during their reunion.

In addition to Joseph, ‘The Royal’ also stars Elisabeth Rohm (‘Law & Order’), Olivia Taylor Cruz (‘Luisa and Anna’s First Fight’), Andrea Navedo (‘One Life to Live,’ ‘Jane the Virgin’), Michael Beach (‘Aquaman’) and Nic Bishop (‘Body of Proof’). The movie was directed by Marcel Sarmiento and written by Gregory W. Jordan.

‘The Royal’ tells the story of Aikens, whose promising career quickly turned disastrous because of drug addiction. Aikens, to this day a World Series home run record holder, was entrapped by tricky police officers, and ultimately sentenced to the longest prison sentence ever given to a professional athlete in a drug case. The film is an intimate portrait of a man taking the hard circumstances of his life and turning them around against all odds, as he seeks redemption with his estranged family and friends, including George Brett, with baseball, and ultimately with himself after his release from prison.

