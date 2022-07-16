MOVIES NEWS VIDEO

Marcus Exclusive Clip Features Actor Owen Miller’s Titular Protagonist Using His Pain to Help a Stranger

Sometimes the consequences of their past can help people not only create a better future for themselves, but also aid others in their journeys of overcoming their greatest obstacles. That’s certainly the case for actor Owen Miller’s titular protagonist in the new drama, ‘Marcus.’ The film’s main character is determined to find purpose for not only himself, but also a young man he meets on his journey, who appears to be in the same situation that he’s been contending with for most of his adult life.

The movie opened in theaters and on VOD and digital platforms this weekend, courtesy of Gravitas Ventures. In honor of the drama’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature.

In addition to Miller, ‘Marcus’ also stars Katana Malone, Todd Bruno, Jennifer Lynn Sharp and seven-time world wrestling champion Paul Wight. The movie was written and directed by J.R. Poli. The filmmaker also served as a producer on the project, alongside Miller.

In ‘Marcus,’ the eponymous protagonist has a checkered past and an unstable present. However, unexpected news brings him a new opportunity. As a result, he leaves his life behind and sets off to find purpose and forgiveness. But he’ll have to face the consequences of his past and overcome the greatest obstacle of all: himself.

Actor-producer Owen Miller (left) appears as the titular character in ShockYa’s exclusive clip from writer-director-producer J.R. Poli’s drama, ‘Marcus.’
