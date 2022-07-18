Douglas Booth and Dominic Cooper Dual in the Wild West in That Dirty Black Bag Season 1 Blu-ray and DVD Giveaway

In the savage Wild West, nobody is invincible or safe, as the predators may become the prey. That’s the important lesson that the main characters learn in the first season of the Western series, ‘That Dirty Black Bag,’ which is set in a town full of bounty hunters, bandits and bloody vendettas.

RLJE Films will release Season 1 of the drama on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, July 26, for an SRP of $35.97 and $34.97, respectively. The discs’ distribution comes after the series’ initial season premiered on AMC+ on March 10.

‘That Dirty Black Bag’ Season 1 features an ensemble cast that includes Douglas Booth (‘The Dirt,’ ‘Pride and Prejudice and Zombies’), Dominic Cooper (‘Preacher,’ ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’), Niv Sultan (‘Tehran’), Aidan Gillen (‘Game of Thrones’) and Travis Fimmel (‘Raised by Wolves,’ ‘Vikings’). Creator Mauro Aragoni penned and directed the season alongside co-helmer Brian O’Malley (‘The Lodgers,’ ‘Let us Prey’), with additional writing from Marcello Izzo (‘Il cacciatore’), Silvia Ebreul (‘Il cacciatore’) and Fabio Paladini (‘Il cacciatore,’ ‘Border Queen’).

In the debut season of ‘That Dirty Black Bag,’ Arthur McCoy (Cooper) is the incorruptible sheriff who’s trying to overcome his troubled past to bring law and order to this new frontier. On the other side of things is Red Bill (Booth), an infamous solitary bounty hunter known for decapitating his victims and stuffing their heads into the titular dirty black bag. When the paths of these two men collide, they both learn that in the wild west, there are no heroes.

