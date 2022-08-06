Sexual Jealousy, Lies and Glossy ShowBiz Façade Unfolds on Inspector Lynley Mysteries

The Inspector Lynley mysteries is a well-known British detective crime drama series in which the Inspector is paired with Detective Sergeant Havers as his partner. They both are poles apart in terms of their upbringing and personalities. Havers is from a modest working-class background while Lynley, a posh British man is the 8th Earl of Asherton. In the series, they both solve murder mysteries together and it is their differences in personalities that help them see the larger picture and solve the mysteries. Starring Nathaniel Parker and Sharon Small.

In this episode, Inspector Lynley and Havers visit the Scottish Highlands to investigate the murder of a respected playwright. The investigation leads them to be surrounded by glamorous film industry stars. Sexual jealousy, unstable relationships and numerous lies unfold.

