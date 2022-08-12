Lie Hard Exclusive Clip Follows Actor Ian Niles Trying to Make a Good Second Impression on Actor Patrick Kilpatrick

Actor Ian Niles is realizing that he should be more mindful of his actions, especially of the lies he tells, as the consequences of his dishonesty makes a terrible first – and ultimately last – impression on his girlfriend’s wealthy father. The performer’s protagonist of Rob Smart must figure out a way to honestly settle his debts that he’s hiding from his girlfriend and her father before they discover the truth about him in the black comedy, ‘Lie Hard.’

Mutiny Pictures will release the film on VOD and Digital this Tuesday, August 16. In honor of ‘Lie Hard’s distribution, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘Rob vs. Mr. Reynolds.’

In the clip, Rob apologizes to his girlfriend Katie’s father, Mr. Reynolds, who’s played by Patrick Kilpatrick, for the jokes he made when they first met, and tells him that wasn’t the first impression he wanted to make. Mr. Reynolds reassures Rob not to worry about the jokes, but in return, he must do him a small favor: much to his disdain, Joe has to end his romance with Katie, who’s played by Melanie Chandra, as her father thinks their relationship isn’t going to last.

Besides starring in the movie, Niles also co-wrote the script and served as a produced with Harrison Feuer. Niles directed the comedy, as well. In addition to Niles, Chandra, who also served as an executive producer, and Kilpatrick, ‘Lie Hard’ also stars Cathwerine Curtin, Joel Marsh Garland, Alysia Reiner, Claire Coffee, Jordan Lane Price, Karalynn Dunton, Ari Barkan, Adam Lindo, Sean Patrick Folster, Sid O’Connell, Mellini Kantayya, Chris Jarell and Peter Reznikoff.

In ‘Lie Hard,’ Rob is a compulsive liar with an out-of-his-league girlfriend, Katie. After Rob makes a poor impression on Katie’s wealthy father, Rob aims to impress him by borrowing millions of dollars from Big Sally, a vicious crime boss (Catherine Curtin), to purchase a mansion and fake his own wealth.

After his plan succeeds and Rob is welcomed by Katie’s family with open arms, the crime boss alters the deal and Rob needs to scramble to pay the money back by the end of the week. Big Sally leverages Rob’s job at a real estate development company to get him to sabotage contracts in her favor, her scheme all along. Unfortunately for Rob, the weight of his lies gets him fired, rendering the scheme useless and putting Rob further into jeopardy

To show she means business, Big Sally stabs Rob in the leg. When he is treated by a doctor (Alysia Reiner) who suspects something is awry, Katie also begins to doubt Rob. Looking to solve everything while still keeping the lie going, Rob goes all in on a rumor that there’s cash hidden in the mansion. Rob desperately enlists the help of some local thugs (Joel Marsh Garland and Chris Jarell) to find the money. Like all of his dishonest plans, this one spirals out of control as well. Rob must then fight in order to survive through the night.

Watch ‘Rob vs. Mr. Reynolds’ above, and ‘Lie Hard’s official trailer below.

Summary Title 'Lie Hard' Exclusive Clip - 'Rob vs. Mr. Reynolds' | Mutiny Pictures Description ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from co-writer-director-producer-actor's black comedy, 'Lie Hard,' which is being released on VOD and Digital on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 by Mutiny Pictures.