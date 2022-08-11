MOVIES NEWS VIDEO

No Way Out Exclusive Clip Features Actor Joey Bicicchi Fighting to Launch His Artistic Career

ByKaren Benardello

Aug 11, 2022 , , , ,

People can face a breaking point when they’re forced to ponder the measures they’ll take to protect the person who means the most to them in life. That’s certainly the case for actor Joey Bicicchi and actress Maia Mitchell‘s characters of Nick and Tessa in the upcoming thriller, ‘No Way Out.’

Vertical Entertainment will release the film in theaters and on VOD and Digital tomorrow, August 12. In honor of the action crime drama’s distribution, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature.

Keith Kjarval wrote and produced, and Bicicchi and Mitchell executive produced, ‘No Way Out.’ Azi Rahman directed the movie, which also stars Guy Burnet, Katelyn Pippy, Ronnie Gene Blevins and Jeff Adler.

‘No Way Out’ follows talented photographer Nick as he falls hard for the free-spirited Tessa soon after he moves to Los Angeles. Upon his arrival in California, she introduces him to the fast-paced world of high fashion.

Fueled by sex, drugs and the seduction of unbridled adoration, their love borders on obsession when she asks him to do the unimaginable. When a dark truth is uncovered, the young lovers are hurdled down a path of revenge and destruction that blurs the lines of morality and begs the question – how far would you go for the one you love?

Actress Maia Mitchell and actor Joey Bicicchi star in Vertical Entertainment’s thriller, ‘No Way Out.’
Summary
ShockYa's Exclusive 'No Way Out' Clip
Title
ShockYa's Exclusive 'No Way Out' Clip
Description

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from director Azi Rahman's thriller, 'No Way Out,' which stars Maia Mitchell and Joey Bicicchi.

Facebook Comments

By Karen Benardello

As a graduate of LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic, Karen Benardello serves as ShockYa's Senior Movies & Television Editor. Her duties include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, and scribing movie, television and music reviews and news articles. As a New York City-area based journalist, she's a member of the guilds, New York Film Critics Online and the Women Film Critics Circle.

Related Post

NEWS TELEVISION NEWS

Newlywed Bride Experiences Traumatising Visions of Murder in Her New Home, Miss Marple Vows to Help

Aug 15, 2022 Akansha
NEWS SwissxTV

Swissx NFT Club: Investors Club Exclusively for Members

Aug 12, 2022 Akansha
MOVIES NEWS VIDEO

Lie Hard Exclusive Clip Follows Actor Ian Niles Trying to Make a Good Second Impression on Actor Patrick Kilpatrick

Aug 12, 2022 Karen Benardello

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *