INTERVIEWS TELEVISION INTERVIEWS VIDEO

Video Interview: Daria Polatin Talks Devil In Ohio (Exclusive)

ByKaren Benardello

Sep 2, 2022 , , , ,

Sometimes the most admirable, well-meaning attempts to protect and save a seemingly innocent child can ultimately cause life-threatening harm to all of the unsuspecting adults in heir lives. That’s certainly the case for the protagonists of filmmaker Daria Polatin’s new Netflix limited television series, ‘Devil in Ohio.’

On the horror-mystery drama, actress Emily Deschanel’s character, Midwestern hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis, decides to temporarily foster co-star Madeleine Arthur’s character, the mysterious Mae, after she escapees from a cult. However, the girl’s arrival threatens to tear the doctor’s family apart.

Polatin co-created, executive produced and served as the showrunner on the project. She also wrote all eight episodes of ‘Devil in Ohio,’ which she based on her 2017 best-selling young adult book of the same name.

All of the episodes of the ‘Devil in Ohio’ screen adaptation are premiering today on Netflix. Besides Deschanel and Arthur, the suspense thriller also stars Sam Jaeger as Peter, Gerardo Celasco as Detective Lopez, Xaria Dotson as Jules, Alisha Newton as Helen and Naomi Tan as Dani.

‘Devil In Ohio’ follows Suzanne as her world is turned upside down when she decides to protect Mae, a fragile teenager on the run from a cult. As Suzanne’s teenage daughter Jules begins to suspect there’s more to Mae’s story, a series of incidents – seemingly brought on by Mae’s presence – leave the family in chaos. Soon the Mathis family is fighting for survival against a strange cult while Suzanne and a local police detective try to unravel the clues of Mae’s past and sinister happenings in the town she escaped.

Polatin generously took the time recently to talk about co-creating, executive producing, showrunning and scribing ‘Devil In Ohio’ during an exclusive interview over Zoom. Among other things, the filmmaker discussed why she was inspired to create the screen adaptation of her novel for Netflix; how she approached adapting the book for television; and what her experience was like of working with Deschanel, Arthur and the rest of the cast while developing both their characters’ personalities and physicalities.

Daria Polatin, the co-creator-showrunner-executive producer-writer of Netflix’s horror mystery drama limited series, ‘Devil In Ohio.’
Summary
ShockYa's Exclusive Daria Polatin 'Devil In Ohio' Interview
Title
ShockYa's Exclusive Daria Polatin 'Devil In Ohio' Interview
Description

ShockYa exclusively interviews Daria Polatin, the co-creator-showrunner-executive producer-writer of Netflix's horror mystery drama mini-series, 'Devil In Ohio.'

Facebook Comments

By Karen Benardello

As a graduate of LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic, Karen Benardello serves as ShockYa's Senior Movies & Television Editor. Her duties include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, and scribing movie, television and music reviews and news articles. As a New York City-area based journalist, she's a member of the guilds, New York Film Critics Online and the Women Film Critics Circle.

Related Post

INTERVIEWS TELEVISION INTERVIEWS VIDEO

Video Interview: Emily Deschanel and Madeleine Arthur Talk Devil In Ohio (Exclusive)

Sep 2, 2022 Karen Benardello
MOVIES NEWS VIDEO

Where’s Rose Exclusive Clip Features Actress Skyler Elyse Philpot Dreaming of a Visit From Her Friend From the Woods

Aug 29, 2022 Karen Benardello
INTERVIEWS MOVIES

Interview: Bianca Stigter and Glenn Kurtz Talk Three Minutes: A Lengthening (Exclusive)

Aug 24, 2022 Karen Benardello

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *