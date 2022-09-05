Blind Ambition Exclusive Clip Features Four Celebrated Sommeliers Identifying Wine in a Blind Testing

Defying the odds to achieve their goals once in a person’s life is a powerful feat that not everyone can obtain. But an unlikely team of Zimbabwean refugees not only escaped the tyranny that has plagued their homeland throughout their lives, but have also become celebrated sommeliers of the international wine establishment. Their notable journey of competing in the World Wine Tasting Championships is chronicled in the new documentary, ‘Blind Ambition.’

The critically acclaimed feature is now playing in theaters and on VOD, courtesy of Samuel Goldwyn Films. The movie’s official release comes after it won the Audience Award at the Tribeca Film Festival, where it had its World Premiere last year. In honor of the documentary’s official distribution, ShockYa is debuting an exclusive clip from the feature.

‘Blind Ambition’ was written, directed and produced by Warwick Ross and Robert Coe. The project marks the latter’s feature film scribing and helming debuts.

‘Blind Ambition’ follows four friends who have conquered the odds to become South Africa’s top sommeliers after escaping starvation and tyranny in their homeland of Zimbabwe. Driven by relentless optimism, a passion for their craft and a sense of national pride, they form Zimbabwe’s first national wine tasting team and set their sights on the coveted title of World Wine Tasting Champions.

