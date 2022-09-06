MOVIES NEWS VIDEO

The Movie Exclusive Clip Features Actor Jarrod Pistilli Forcing Actress Bonnie Root to Participate in a Drowning Scene

ByKaren Benardello

Sometimes one person’s persistent pursuit of their dreams can ultimately turn into another person’s true nightmare. That’s certainly the case for actor Jarrod Pistilli and actress Bonnie Root’s characters of Walter and Janet in the new drama, ‘The Movie.’ Walter proves that he’ll do whatever it takes to achieve his goal of becoming a filmmaker, even if that means putting Janet’s life in danger.

Gravitas Ventures is distributing ‘The Movie,’ which was written and directed by Michael Mandell, on Digital platforms today, September 6. In honor of the drama’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘Drowning Scene.’

‘The Movie’ follows former child star Janet Gillespie as she’s home alone one night. When the doorbell rings, she finds that Walter, a delivery boy, has shown up with a big package on a dolly. He recognizes her from her acting career and takes a selfie with her. He also tells her he wrote a screenplay for her and even has it with him.

After Walter gains Janet’s trust, he binds her to the dolly so that he can shoot his movie right then and there in her house. He’s a renegade filmmaker who will do whatever it takes to get his movie made, which just so happens to be the worst film of all time, which is titled ‘Water Under the Fridge.’

Walter thinks the movie will only be compelling if it’s real, so he makes Janet experience the things her character is experiencing for real. There’s an onscreen kiss, a love scene even a death scene, and the filmmaker thinks he must have Janet experience it all, with or without her consent.

Actor Jarrod Pistilli and actress Bonnie Root appear in ShockYa’s exclusive clip from writer-director Michael Mandell’s drama, ‘The Movie,’ which is titled ‘Drowning Scene.’
ShockYa's Exclusive 'The Movie' Clip
ShockYa's Exclusive 'The Movie' Clip
ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from writer-director Michael Mandell's film, 'The Movie,' which is titled 'Drowning Scene,' and features actor Jarrod Pistilli and actress Bonnie Root.

By Karen Benardello

As a graduate of LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic, Karen Benardello serves as ShockYa's Senior Movies & Television Editor. Her duties include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, and scribing movie, television and music reviews and news articles. As a New York City-area based journalist, she's a member of the guilds, New York Film Critics Online and the Women Film Critics Circle.

