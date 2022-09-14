Dreamland – A Storming Area 51 Story Exclusive Clip Shows Comedians Divided Over Visit to Titular Alien Site

For many curious sci-fi fans, having the chance to investigate areas with purported high levels of alien activity, where the other-worldly beings can alter their existences forever, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity they can’t pass up. But not all genre fans are so eager to willingly put their lives at risk, with both their government and the supposed aliens. Those opposing sides of humanity are featured in the new comedic adventure documentary, ‘Dreamland – A Storming Area 51.’

The film is now playing in theaters and on Video on Demand and Digital, courtesy of Gravitas Ventures. In honor of the movie’s release this week, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature.

‘Dreamland – A Storming Area 51’ marks the feature film directorial debut of comedian Brian Moreno. He also appears in the documentary, alongside fellow comedians Andy Kozel (who joins him in their popular alien-themed ‘Funny Or Die’ skit), Natasha Pearl Hansen, David Murphy and Griff Pippin. Moreno also served as an executive producer on the movie.

‘Dreamland – A Storming Area 51’ brings the cast and crew together before the viral Storming Area 51 event to film one a unique documentary in modern-day Cinema Verite style. A life-long alien enthusiast, Moreno embarks on a journey into an ever-growing subculture; the alien/UFO conspiracy community.

As the cast and crew embark on their journey, they have very mixed feelings about even being there. The trip begins in Los Angeles and finishes at the legendary Area 51 site in Rachel, Nevada.

Summary Title ShockYa's Exclusive 'Dreamland - A Storming Area 51 Story' Clip Description ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from director-executive producer-star Brian Moreno's documentary, 'Dreamland - A Storming Area 51 Story.'