Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne Holds First Official Meeting with King Charles III

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne held his first official meeting with his country’s newly crowned monarch, King Charles III, on Sunday. Browne, who has been the island nation’s leader since 2014, described their conversation as being “very good, positive and fruitful.”

The two political leaders met at Buckingham Palace as world leaders gathered in England for the State Funeral of the king’s late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The queen was buried yesterday after services were a held at Westminster Abbey.

Prime Minister Browne has publicly disclosed that during his meeting with King Charles III, they discussed such subjects as climate change, which the prime minister believes is the most significant threat currently affecting the planet, and republicanism. The king and prime minister pledged to work closely together on these and other issues in the future.

During their meeting, Prime Minister Browne also expressed his deep condolences to King Charles III on the passing of his dear mother and queen. “Your mother and Queen was a shining example to us as leaders, as she represented a true commitment to service and love of country. The United Kingdom and the world will miss her dearly,” the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Browne and King Charles III’s meeting came as Antigua and Barbuda declared yesterday, September 19, the day of the State Funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, a public holiday and a National Day of Mourning.

