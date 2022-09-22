Craigology’s Garden Tourist EP Review

Craigology: Musicians: Craigology: Keyboards and guitar

EP: ‘Garden Tourist;’September 23, 2022; Producer: Craigology

Playing, and listening to, music is a powerful, natural a way for people to connect with others and build meaningful relationships. Florida-based instrumentalist and producer, Craigology embraces that mantra on his upcoming EP, ‘Garden Tourist,’ on which he masters creating immersive, soothing instrumental crossover music.

On the six-track record, the artist expresses his unique creative vision by combining electronica, smooth Jazz and tropical notes to create a peaceful environment. That soulful setting allows his audience to create an inner sense of serenity, so that they can reflect on their connections and life’s path.

Craigology has been playing, writing and producing music set in such diverse musical genres as jazz, reggae and calypso for over 25 years. He’s primarily a piano and keyboard player, but also performs on the guitar and bass. By blending those diverse genres through a holistic approach, he effortlessly blurs the lines between the distinct styles and approaches.

Throughout ‘Garden Tourist,’ the musician embarks on a stellar, memorable musical journey as he expresses various moods and emotions. Just like when a tourist visits a beautiful foreign land, the EP encourages its listeners to experience beautifully diverse musical landscapes and embark on enchanting adventurous that introduce them to new cultures and situations.

‘Garden Tourist’ begins with the artist’s latest single, ‘Evening Whispers,’ which is driven by an alluring blend of tropical smooth jazz instrumentals. The beautifully performed song features a charming melody that enthrallingly drives the entire instrumental arrangement. The stellar blend of the up-tempo keyboard and percussion create an beautifully balanced arrangement, which will certainly lift people’s spirits and encourage them to dance.

‘Evening Whispers’ is followed by the record’s sophomore track, ‘Yellow Croton,’ which is one of the standout entries on the EP. The tune begins with an intriguing, soulful blend of strings and keys that skillfully switches to an electronic-infused beat approximately 30 seconds into its runtime. Overall, the song skillfully blends an emotional intensity with a jovial sense of hope as Craigology searches for the true meaning of life.

Another true standout on ‘Garden Tourist’ is its fourth entry, ‘Fantasies From an Orchid,’ which features an intriguing blend of guitars and keys. The track’s breezy blend of pop, electronic and smooth jazz instrumentals holds mass appeal for all listeners, especially those who are first delving into jazz music.

Craigology’s latest EP ends with its enchanting sixth entry, ‘At Anchor in English Harbour,’ which pays tribute to the titular harbour and settlement on the south-eastern coast of Antigua. The tune features an intense electronic and jazz vibe that calls back to the musician’s signature sound that was showcased earlier on ‘Garden Tourist.’ The track features versatile layers of guitar and keys and a stellar up-tempo, pulsating beat that’s perfect for dancing. The song is a final powerful reminder of Craigology’s talent as a instrumentalist, and his emphasis on the importance of building meaningful relationships.

Craigology embraces the importance of creating genuine connections on the six tunes featured on ‘Garden Tourist,’ on which he masters creating immersive, soothing instrumental crossover music. Throughout the record, the artist expresses his unique creative vision by combining electronica, smooth jazz and tropical notes to create a peaceful environment. That soulful setting allows his audience to create an inner sense of serenity, so that they can reflect on their connections and life’s path.

From the beautiful, up-tempo instrumental arrangement featured throughout ‘Evening Whispers’ to the intriguing, soulful blend of strings and keys on ‘Yellow Croton,’ breezy blend of pop, electronic and smooth jazz included on ‘Fantasies from an Orchid’ and versatile layers of uptempo guitar and keys included throughout ‘At Anchor in English Harbour,’ ”Garden Tourist’ is a vital EP that’s a true standout in the jazz genre.

