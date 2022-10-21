Musician Schuyler Fisk Declares We Could Be Alright with Exclusive Album Art Premiere

Singer-songwriter Schuyler Fisk is set to enter a new dimension of her musical career with the upcoming release of her latest album, ‘We Could Be Alright.’ The record will be distributed on November 4 on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, Google Play and other platforms. In honor of the LP’s release, ShockYa is exclusively premiering its single art.

‘We Could Be Alright’s distribution will be accompanied by the release of Fisk‘s latest single, ‘Life After.’ The song will be distributed next Friday, October 28 on the soundtrack of her upcoming film, ‘Sam & Kate.’

The comedy stars Dustin Hoffman and his son, Jake Hoffman, as well as Fisk and her mother, Sissy Spacek. ‘Sam & Kate,’ which was written and directed by Darren Le Gallo, will be released in theaters on November 11 by Vertical Entertainment.

Fisk is a songwriter, singer and actor. Her debut album, ‘The Good Stuff,’ debuted on Billboard’s Heatseekers Chart and at #1 on the iTunes Singer/Songwriter Chart. The performer has since released a sophomore record, ‘Blue Ribbon Winner;’ a Christmas album, ‘Sounds of the Holiday;’ and an LP under her side-project band’s moniker, FM RADIO, called ‘Out of the Blue.’

The musician’s active grassroots following has garnered her hundreds of thousands of monthly Spotify subscribers and over seven million plays on a single song. She has toured North America, Europe and Japan with artists such fellow artists sas Sheryl Crow, Tori Amos, Rachael Yamagata, Joshua Radin and The Weepies.

Fisk has also been very active in writing and recording for film and television projects, as her music has been featured on the soundtracks for such projects as ‘The Last Kiss,’ ‘Safe Haven,’ ‘Dear John,’ ‘Hart of Dixie’ and ‘Ugly Betty.’ As an actress, she has appeared in several movies and television shows, including ‘The Baby-Sitters Club,’ ‘Orange County,’ ‘I’m Reed Fish,’ ‘Law & Order: SVU,’ ‘Gus Van Sant’s Restless,’ ‘The Best of Me’ and ‘Every Other Holiday.’

‘Sam & Kate’ is the story of love, age and facing the past to move forward. Set in a small town in the heart of the country, Dustin Hoffman plays Bill, a larger-than-life father to Sam (Jake Hoffman), who has returned home to take care of Bill and his ailing health. While home, Sam falls for a local woman, Kate (Fisk).

At the same time, Bill starts to fall for her mom, Tina (Sissy Spacek). The course of true love never runs smooth, and the four will be forced to confront their pasts while trying to make new love work in their lives.

For more information on Fisk, visit her official website.