Joe Collins, Alki David Amongst Notable Speakers on First Annual Hope LA Day

Bringing unity back to the City of Angels, Hope L.A. Day has announced it’s first annual event on November 6th, 2022 at the Crescent Bay Park, Santa Monica, CA. The event will be a place for people to express themselves freely and without judgement, a safe space for people from all walks of life. The festivities start at 1pm.

The event will see many notable key speakers such as Joe Collins III, Candidate US House of Reps, Alki David, Billionaire Entrepreneur CEO Swissx, amongst other notable speakers.

Gaston Browne, Prime Minister Antigua and Barbuda will be attending COP 27, it is where Heads of State, ministers and negotiators, along with climate activists, mayors, civil society representatives and CEOs will meet in the Egyptian coastal city of Sharm el-Sheikh for the largest annual gathering on climate action.

Antigua and Barbuda will be celebrating their 41st Independence Anniversary on the 1st of November, climate crisis being the top agenda. A resolution declaring a climate emergency and requesting immediate and accelerated action is being proposed in the Antigua and Barbados Climate Emergency Resolution.

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne has held his first meeting with the newly appointed monarch King Charles III. Browne has been the island nation’s leader since 2014. For more on the political leader have a look at his channel on the popular Social Television platform SwissxTV.

During the event, Joe Collins will announce a new carbon credit program coming soon to Compton, CA. Using Swissx’s patented GMO Sugarcane, modified to sequester carbon at over 1000 times its natural rate. Approved farms will earn carbon credits through the Verified Carbon Standard (VERRA).

Stanley Enow is an appointed UNICEF National Ambassador in recognition of his commitment to social causes, including children rights. Stanley Enow’s foundation is a non-profit organisation that aids under privileged children by providing them with free education. The foundation was established soon after the musician was invited to be the global ambassador for UNICEF.

“Everytime a Stanley Enow bear is traded on the NFT marketplace that donation goes directly to the mouths and education of children” says Stanley.

For similar articles read here.