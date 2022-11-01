Oh Hell No… with Marlon Wayans Exclusive Clip Scares Social Media Personality Bryce Hall in a Virtual Haunted House

Scaring their friends is a thrilling way for people to celebrate the spooky vibes of the Halloween season. Marlon Wayans is doing just that with his new original reality series, ‘Oh Hell No… with Marlon Wayans.’ The actor-comedian is challenging a few of his friends to go face to face with their biggest fears in immersive VR experiences on the Meta show, which he hosts and executive produces.

‘Oh Hell No’ premieres new episodes every Wednesday on Facebook and Instagram. The series’ current first season includes six episodes.

The show is debuting its second episode tomorrow, November 2 at 9amPT/12pmET, during which Wayans is joined by social media personality Bryce Hall. The creator attempts to conquer his fear of ghosts and the paranormal in a virtual haunted house setting.

In honor of tomorrow’s premiere of the season’s sophomore episode, which is titled ‘Bryce Hall: Boo! or Boo-hoo!?,’ ShockYa is debuting an exclusive clip from the show. In the clip, Hall is awaiting something coming as he sits nervously in the virtual haunted house. He then jumps from a ghostly doll shooting through the door, as Wayans continues to help add to the frights in real life.

Throughout ‘Bryce Hall: Boo! or Boo-hoo!?,’ the social media personality is trapped inside a virtual haunted house, where he’s forced to overcomes his fear of the paranormal. With tensions this high, it’s questioned if he’ll make it out alive.

Episodes of ‘Oh Hell No’ can be found on Wayans’ Facebook page and Instagram page, as well as Messenger’s Watch Together. Meta Quest 2 users can experience the same VR scares as the series’ celebrity guests on Meta Quest TV.

‘Oh Hell No’ is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment. Collins, Dionne Harmon, Madison Merritt and Elaine Metaxas serve as executive producers for Jesse Collins Entertainment. Wayans and Rick Alvarez also serve as executive producers. Rachel Weintraub serves as an executive producer and the season’s showrunner.