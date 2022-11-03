The Willowbrook Exclusive Clip Features Actress Jessica Bishop’s Wellness Influencer Character Apologizing For Her Emotional Overreaction

Striving to continuously improve the lives of their followers can become overwhelmingly emotional for wellness influencers, especially as they balance helping others and maintaining their own large social media presence. That’s certainly true for actress Jessica Bishop’s character of renowned wellness influencer Lacey in the upcoming thriller, ‘The Willowbrook.’ The character’ emotional descent is proving to one of her followers that her life isn’t as stable as she presents it to be on the internet.

Gravitas Ventures will distribute the film on digital platforms this Tuesday, November 8. In honor of the drama’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘Basement.’ In the clip, Lacey heads down to the basement, where she’s holding actress Jay White’s character of Brandi hostage. Lacey apologies to Brandi for the way she overreacted earlier, as she knows better than to act in such a way.

‘The Willowbrook’ follows Lacey as she invites one of her recently overdosed followers to seek recovery at her small-town manor. Once the follower arrives, she realizes the dark world existing within the manor is not what she – nor millions of others – perceived from the internet.

Zach Koepp, who wrote the script for the thriller, also made his feature film directorial debut on the project. Besides Bishop and White, ‘The Willowbrook’ also stars Erin Day and Lawrence J. Hughes. The drama was executive produced by Koepp and Bethe H. Gordon, and produced by Jeffrey Reddick, Bishop, Krista Kolegraff, Aaron Hammersley and Greg Bekkers. The project won the Audience Award for Best Feature Film at Silicon Beach Film Festival.

