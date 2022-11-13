Gloria Allred Failed Roe vs Wade Attorney trips up as Alki David let’s her have it Factz Exclusive

It seems that Gloria Allred has finally met her match in a happenstance meeting at a CVS parking lot in Malibu.

Do you remember Alki David, the ‘Self appointed ambassador for the wronged men of the #MeToo movement” from the infamous LA Times article?

FACTZ dropped a video today of this very event as Billionaire ‘Bad Boy’ Alki David confronted Mrs. Allred in her purple face diaper, calling her a “terrible human being”, deplorable. He continued a barrage of colorful language detailing her criminal legal methodology. At one point Gloria trips, grasping her hip. Clearly setting up for her next case against Mr. David.

David told Nik Richie of FACTZ, “It was purely coincidental. I was at the Vitamin Bar getting a shake, and she was at CVS buying Depends. God is good.”

Alki has been working to expose Gloria Allred and her nit-wit ambulance chasing daughter Lisa Bloom in various harassment cases over the past several years. One ending in a hung trial in favor of David in 2019.

One of Gloria’s close friends and associate Tom Girardi was recently disbarred for causing “irreparable harm to hundreds of his clients” and alleged embezzlement.

Watch the video on Alki David’s instagram here.