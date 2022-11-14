Blu-Ray Giveaway: Enter to Win a Copy of the Romantic Comedy The Sound of Violet

Dating for the first time in a major city like Seattle can be a bewildering process for many people, especially those who are unfamiliar and unaware about the painful experiences that others contend with on a daily basis. That’s certainly the case for both the titular character of Violet, as well as the man she begins dating, Shawn, in the romantic comedy, ‘The Sound of Violet.’

While there are many humorous moments that driven the overarching plot of the movie, its story powerfully showcases the true pain she experiences as a victim of human trafficking. She doesn’t feel as though she can overcome her circumstance of being forced to work as a prostitute until she meets Shawn, who’s living with autism. While he refuses to let his neurodiversity alter his positive outlook on life in his hometown of Seattle, he still struggles with finding his perfect soulmate and can accept him for who he is – until he meets Violet.

‘The Sound of Violet’ was written, directed and produced by Allen Wolf, who based the script on his 2021 award-winning novel of the same name. The comedy marks the feature film acting debuts of actor Cason Thomas and actress Cora Cleary, who both have a background in theater and lived in the Seattle area earlier in their lives.

In ‘The Sound of Violet,’ Shawn (Thomas), who’s desperate to find a wife, goes on one awkward date after another until he meets the captivating Violet (Cleary). He thinks he might be his soulmate, but his autism and trusting nature keep him from realizing she’s actually a prostitute. Violet realizes something is different about Shawn, and it’s not just because he has a condition that allows him to hear colors. As they grow closer, Shawn thinks he’s found a potential wife, while Violet thinks she’s found her golden ticket out of her trapped life.

The movie will be available to rent on VOD, including on Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play and Vudu, tomorrow, November 15, and to own on Blu-Ray and DVD on Tuesday, December 13. The comedy’s home release comes after Atlas Distribution Company released the feature theatrically in more than 20 U.S. markets on April 29.

‘The Sound of Violet’s Apple TV, Blu-ray and DVD releases will include several bonus features, including a filmmaker and cast discussion on the making of the project; composer discussing the creation of the music for the movie; and the comedy’s theatrical trailer. The film’s discs will also include several additional bonus features, including a director’s commentary track with the lead cast and music video for ‘Anywhere But Here’ by five-time Grammy Award-nominee Brandon Heath.

While discussing ‘The Sound of Violet’s digital, Blu-ray and DVD releases, Wolf said: “I’m excited for everyone to be able to experience ‘The Sound of Violent’ after we had such an enthusiastic response from audiences when the film showed in movie theaters. It’s been a thrill to see my novel come to life on the screen and to hear from the many people who loved the movie and could relate to its themes.”

For more information about ”The Sound of Violet,’ visit its official website.