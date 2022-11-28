NETLIFY- FRADULENT APP PROMOTING MALWARE – BEWARE!!!

This is issued in the interest of public welfare and to safeguard everyone from dangerous malware site and apps.

We take security very seriously and it has come to our notice that there is an app which may be full of viruses doing the rounds and potentially deploying malware.

DANGEROUS APP – SEE BELOW – BEWARE

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.rosemoviesapps.filmontv&hl=en&gl=US

(FilmOn TV – Movies, TV shows) – this is not ACTUAL FILMON TV – IT IS A COPYCAT TRYING MALICIOUS ACTIVITIES

It has been noted that a suspicious malware operation may be going on, they are mimicking to be genuine websites and apps, but they may contain viruses. This matter has been taken up with higher authorities.

It is a fraudulent app that has come to light and has been reported for suspicious activity and copyright infringement.

Everyone please be aware of the sites you use; always please double check the URL you click and sites you use to consume content. These apps are trying to mimic a genuine app and misusing it for their own good and don’t know what all fraudulent activity is being promoted and downloaded.

Official statement has been issued by Mr David, CEO FilmOn TV, that “the fraudulent app RoseMoviesapps https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.rosemoviesapps.filmontv&hl=en&gl=US

has no connection with FilmOn TV and this is an act of stealing copyright material.”

Calling out Netlifly.com to stop any support to fraudulent apps and websites that support copyright infringement. This app is breaking the law and stealing copyrighted material.

Also calling all genuine users to report this fraudulent and be the voice of genuineness, creativity, artists and stop this act of original hard work being stolen.