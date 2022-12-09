Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe Announce 2023 U.S. Dates For The World Tour

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe have announced they will embark on a global tour next year. The news comes after the success of their recent American concerts, which proved to be this year’s biggest North American stadium tour, which sold more than 1.3 million tickets.

The celebrated rock bands will be joined on their co-headlining ‘The World Tour’ by special guest Alice Cooper. The musicians will begin the upcoming tour in European and Latin America, before they return to the U.S.

Produced by Live Nation, the U.S. leg of Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe’s world tour will begin on August 5, 2023 in Syracuse, New York. The groups will then bring their stage show across America throughout the rest of August. The American leg of the tour will include the first ever show at the H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“After finally getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in America!” said Joe Elliott of Def Leppard.

“We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can’t wait to take the show around the globe with The World Tour in 2023. Crüeheads get ready because we have a few amazing U.S. dates set for you!” Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement.

For local listings and complete details on how to purchase tickets, including VIP offerings fans can visit Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe‘s official websites. Tickets to the general public will go on sale next Friday, December 16 at 10am local time for all shows.

Citi is the official card of The World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning this Tuesday, December 13 at 10am local time until Thursday, December 15 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit Citi Entertainment’s official website.

The World Tour U.S. Dates:

Saturday, August 5, 2023 – Syracuse, NY – JMA Wireless Dome

Tuesday, August 8 – Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium

Friday, August 11 – Fargo, ND – Fargodome

Sunday, August 13 – Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field Omaha

Wednesday, August 16 Tulsa, OK – H.A. Chapman Stadium

Friday, August 18 – El Paso, TX – Sun Bowl Stadium

Concert Dates Currently On Sale:

Friday, February 10, 2023 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena ^

Saturday, February 11 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena ^

Saturday, February 18 – Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol

Tuesday, February 21 – Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio Banorte

Saturday, February 25 – Bogota, Colombia – Parque Simon Bolivar

Tuesday, Feb 28 – Lima, Peru – Estadio Nacional

Friday, March 3 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida

Tuesday, March 7 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque

Monday, May 22 – Sheffield, UK – Bramall Lane

Thursday, May 25 – Mönchengladbach, Germany – SparkassenPark

Saturday, May 27 – Munich, Germany – Koenigsplatz

Monday, May 2 – Budapest, Hungary – MVM Dome

Wednesday, May 31 – Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena Kraków

Friday, June 2 – Prague, Czech Republic – Prague Rocks *

Saturday, June 3 – Hannover, Germany – Expo Plaza

Wednesday, June 7 – Solvesborg, Sweden – Sweden Rock Festival *

Friday, June 9 – Hyvinkää, Finland – RockFest *

Sunday, June 11 – Trondheim, Norway – Trondheim Rocks *

Wednesday, June 14 Copenhagen, Denmark – COPENHELL *

Sunday, June 18 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting *

Tuesday, June 20 – Milan, Italy – Ippodromo SNAI San Siro

Friday, June 23 – Lisbon, Portugal – Passeio Maritimo de Alges

Saturday, June 24 – Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain – Auditorio Miguel Ríos

Tuesday, June 27 – Thun, Switzerland – Stockhorn Arena

Saturday, July 1 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Sunday, July 2 – Lytham, UK – Lytham Festival

Tuesday, July 4 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park

Thursday, July 6, – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park

^ no Alice Cooper

* Festival Date

For more information on Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Cooper, visit their official websites.