Halloween Ends 4K UHD Giveaway Features Laurie Strode and Michael Myers’ Final Fight For Survival

The legendary saga between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers comes to an epic conclusion in this fall’s ‘Halloween Ends.’ Laurie, the ultimate final girl, is fighting for her life against the infamous masked killer for the last time in the second sequel in director David Gordon Green‘s ‘Halloween’ trilogy.’

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will distribute ‘Halloween Ends,’ which is currently available on Digital, on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on December 27. All versions of the horror film, which is a direct follow-up to ‘Halloween (2018)’ and last year’s ‘Halloween Kills,’ includes over 30 minutes of never-before-seen bonus features. The series’ concluding entry’s includes such bonus content as deleted and extended scenes, featurettes with the cast and crew, a special gag reel, and feature commentary with Green and actors Andi Matichak and Rohan Campbell.

‘Halloween Ends’ follows Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) as she faces off against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney), for the last time. Michael hasn’t been seen for four years after the events of ‘Halloween Kills.’ Laurie, who has chosen to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life, now lives with her granddaughter, Allyson (Matichak).

But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting a year after Michael’s disappearance, a cascade of violence and terror is ignited. As a result, a final confrontation between Laurie and Michael ensues, leaving only one of them alive.

Besides Curtis, Matichak, Campbell and Courtney, the thriller also stars Will Patton, Kyle Richards and James Jude. ‘Halloween Ends’ was executive produced by John Carpenter, who co-wrote and helmed the original 1978 ‘Halloween,’ as well as Curtis, Danny McBride and Green. The latest installment in the franchise was also produced by Jason Blum. The film was written by Paul Brad Logan, Chris Bernier, McBride and Green, and is based on Characters created by Carpenter and Debra Hill.

