New York Film Critics Online (NYFCO) Award the Best Films of 2022

This past Sunday, December 11, 2022, the New York Film Critics Online (NYFCO) made its selections for the best in film for the past year. After two years of virtual voting, the meeting was held in person at the group’s usual home in the Walter Reade Theater Gallery.



Martin McDonagh’s ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ was named Best Picture, one of five awards that the Searchlight film won. McDonagh also won Best Screenplay, and shared the Best Director prize with Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ from A24. ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ co-stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson won the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor prizes respectively.



Michelle Yeoh won the Best Actress prize for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ while Hong Chau won Best Supporting Actress for ‘The Whale,’ also released by A24. Austin Butler won the group’s prize for Breakthrough Performer for his star turn in ‘Elvis,’ released by Warner Bros. The Baz Luhrmann-directed film also won for Use of Music, which was overseen by composer and music producer, Elliott Wheeler.



Laura Poitras’s ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ received NYFCO’s Best Documentary prize, and Jerzy Skolimowski’s EO won for Best International Feature. Rian Johnson’s ‘Glass Onion’ picked up the Best Ensemble award ahead of its Netflix debut on December 23. Additionally, Dean Fleischer-Camp’s ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ was named Best Animated Feature, Charlotte Wells was named Best Debut Director for ‘Aftersun’ and Hoyte van Hoytema won the Best Cinematography prize for ‘Nope.’



The full list of awards, plus NYFCO’s Top 10 of 2022 are below.



Picture

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (Searchlight)



Director

(tie) Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24); Martin McDonagh, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (Searchlight)



Screenplay

Martin McDonagh, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (Searchlight)



Debut Director

Charlotte Wells, ‘Aftersun’ (A24)



Actor

Colin Farrell, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (Searchlight)



Actress

Michelle Yeoh, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24)



Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (Searchlight)



Supporting Actress

Hong Chau, ‘The Whale’ (A24)



Ensemble Cast

‘Glass Onion’ (Netflix)



Breakthrough Performer

Austin Butler, ‘Elvis’ (Warner Bros.)



Foreign Language Feature

‘EO’ (Janus Films)



Documentary

‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ (Neon)



Animated Feature

‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ (A24)

Cinematography

Hoyte van Hoytema, ‘Nope’ (Universal)



Use of Music

Elliott Wheeler, ‘Elvis’ (Warner Bros.)



Top 10 Films of 2022 (Alphabetical)

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ (20th Century)

‘Babylon’ (Paramount)

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (Searchlight)

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24)

‘The Fabelmans’ (Universal)

‘RRR (Sarigama’ Cinemas)

‘She Said’ (Universal)

‘Tár’ (Focus Features)

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (Paramount)

‘Women Talking’ (United Artists)