As Good as Dead Composer Chris Bezold Releases Two Exclusive Tracks

The most intense, visually stunning action sequences in films often thrive with a compelling music that helps emphasize the story that’s being told on screen. That’s certainly true for the upcoming action movie, ‘As Good As Dead,’ which features an enthralling score from composer Chris Bezold.

Samuel Goldwyn Films is distributing the feature in U.S. theaters and on VOD this Friday, December 16. Bezold is also releasing the drama’s score album, which consists of 19 original tracks, on all major digital platforms, including iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and Apple Music, on Friday. In honor of the movie and record’s distribution, ShockYa is premiering two exclusive tracks from the score, which are titled ‘Opening’ and ‘Expecting Company.’

‘As Good As Dead’ was directed by R. Ellis Frazier (‘Larceny,’ ‘Legacy’ and ‘Hustle Down’). The thriller stars Michael Jai White, who also wrote the script, as well as Tom Berenger, Louis Mandylor, Gabriela Quezada, Gillian White, Michael Copon, Roberto “Sanz” Sanchez, Mauricio Mendoza, Luca Oriel and Mario Zaragoza.

‘As Good As Dead’ follows Bryant (White), a man with a mysterious past, as he moves to a small Mexican border-town to start over and live the simple life. While there, he reluctantly befriends a troubled local teen, Oscar (Oriel), who has recently lost his mother and is being recruited by the local street gang. Bryant keeps Oscar on the straight and narrow by introducing him to martial arts and taking on the role of mentor, teacher and father-figure.

As the story unfolds, it’s revealed that Bryant is much more than a man who moved to Mexico to live the simple life; he’s actually running from a complex, violent past that he believes he left behind. As his past catches up with him, he’s forced into a life and death struggle to clear his name, save Oscar and get back all that he left behind.

Besides ‘As Good As Dead,’ Bezold’s other credits include Netflix’s ‘Larceny,’ Saban Films‘ ‘Repeater,’ Gravitas Venture‘s ‘Hustle Down’ and ITN Distribution’s ‘Legacy.’

When discussing his work on the upcoming film, Bezold said: “When the producers came to me to discuss ‘As Good As Dead,’ I knew right away this was going to be a great story and would require unique, strong themes to match the on screen talent and exciting action sequences. Michael Jai White is an amazing writer and actor, so being tasked to help realize his vision musically to the picture was an incredible opportunity. The tone is set immediately in the opening sequence where we see a diversity of events unfolding requiring the score to follow and underline what we’re watching on screen. Another beautifully executed film by Director R. Ellis Frazier, can’t wait for our next project together!”