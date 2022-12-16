Warning Congress Of China’s NextGen Electro Magnetic Signals Killing Americans

Warning of China’s insidious NextGen Electro Magnetic Ai Hollywood Network.

To All Americans and freedom loving patriots please make it your business to lobby Congress about stopping the insidious Chinese Communist file sharing electro magnetic Ai Network , called NextGen through its Hollywood based Girardi Newsom State Bar Syndicate.

NextGen has already taken the American, Legal, Penal and Health-Care Software management systems hostage; and has begun to roll out NextGen ATSC 3.0 over the air (OTA) electro magnetic transmission technology to consume America’s Airwaves with dirty Electro-Magnetic Signals.

red full State Bar Open Letter on Girardi

CCP is largest owner of Privatized Penal System in the USA via BlackRock, Vanguard and Deutchebank CHina

Failing to stop the CCP’s enslavement plan to effectively incarcerate the US population all in our own Prisons and manage us through our HealthCare and Judicial Ai systems.

Another example of the insidious nature of NextGen is to bring it to the attention of the American people that just three months ago NextGen took over the decades old Pacer filing system used for filing all Legal Complaints in the Federal and Civil Judiciaries.

Dirty electro magnetic signals have already begun to communicate with RNA’s found in most American’s bodies as a result of the recent mass rouge vaccination of the population. Distribution of these signals is through a myriad of electro magnetic nodes used for traditional over the air broadcast solutions like GPS, 5G, ATSC, FM, UHF, AM ans so on.

NextGen is Chinese Communist Party owned malware system of file-sharing that has infiltrated Government, the Judiciary and the private sector of the United States. It’s everywhere and it needs to be taken out fast.

There has been some discussion in congress over the further “illegal” selling-off of America’s Electro-Magnetic Spectrum found in the Public’s airwaves. This and more needs to happen now to effectively save the United States from total electro-magnetic enslavement.