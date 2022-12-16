Barbie Teaser Trailer and Poster Introduces Margot Robbie as the Iconic Doll

Margot Robbie is making her first introduction as Barbie and is ready to party in the newly released official teaser trailer and poster for the upcoming adventure comedy based on the Mattel iconic doll. Warner Bros. unveiled the trailer and poster today, in anticipation of ‘Barbie’s distribution in theaters on July 21, 2023.

Little information has been unveiled yet about the film’s plot, but the general story focuses on Barbie and her boyfriend, Ken, being stuck in the real world, where the former discovers the challenges of being a live woman. Ryan Gosling stars opposite Robbie in the movie as Ken.

Along with Robbie and Gosling, ‘Barbie’s star-studded cast includes Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, Emerald Fennell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya and Jamie Demetriou. Hari Nef (‘And Just Like That,’ ‘You’) and Alexandra Shipp (‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’) also have supporting roles in the comedy.

The movie is being directed by Gerwig, who also co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach ‘“Barbie’ is a co-production by Mattel Films, Heyday Films and Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment banner with Tom Ackerley. LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz are serving as executive producers on the comedy. Themovie began production earlier this year in London and wrapped in July.

