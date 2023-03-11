NEWS POLITICS

Mother of “QAnon Shaman” Defends Son’s Innocence After New Capitol Riot Footage Surfaces

ByGrady Owen

@FOXNews television host/political commentator Tucker Carlson (left) discusses the case of Jacob Chansley, who’s known as QAnon Shaman (right)

The controversy surrounding the Capitol riots on January 6th continues to unfold as new evidence emerges. Jacob Chansley, also known as the “QAnon Shaman,” has been at the center of attention with his striking appearance and vocal beliefs.

But now, his mother has stepped forward to defend her son’s innocence. Martha Chansley spoke to “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and expressed her dismay at the recent release of footage showing her son walking through the Capitol unchallenged by law enforcement.

Chansley also expressed her frustration at the government’s alleged withholding of evidence that could clear her son’s name. She stated that the video should have been released two years ago and that her son is an innocent man who was merely walking through open doors and being escorted through the halls of the Senate.

This case raises many questions about the events of January 6th and the subsequent investigations. The American people deserve to know the truth, and the government should release all evidence to ensure a fair and just trial.

As the controversy continues to unfold, one thing is clear: the Capitol riots were a dark day in American history, and those responsible must be held accountable.

