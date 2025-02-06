Pro-Life Legal Battles Heat Up: Supreme Court Cases Target Free Speech and Abortion Funding

The fight against abortion is gaining momentum this year as pro-life organizations push forward with key legal challenges that could reshape abortion policy across the country. From targeting free-speech buffer zones to defunding Planned Parenthood, major legal battles are unfolding in courts, with several cases poised to reach the Supreme Court.

One of the most significant developments comes from 40 Days for Life, the world’s largest grassroots pro-life organization, which expanded its efforts in August 2023 by launching the Institute of Law and Justice (ILJ). The ILJ is tackling the increasing legal aggression against pro-life advocates, and, to date, it has not lost a single case. Now, the organization is taking its biggest fight yet to the nation’s highest court.

One major case that could set a nationwide precedent is 40 Days for Life v. County of Westchester, challenging a 100-foot buffer zone in Westchester County, New York. The county ultimately repealed its ordinance rather than face an inevitable Supreme Court ruling that could strike down buffer zones across the country. However, 40 Days for Life continues to push forward against remaining unconstitutional speech restrictions.

Other critical cases on this front include Turco v. City of Englewood, New Jersey, and Coalition Life v. City of Carbondale, Illinois, both of which seek to overturn local laws restricting pro-life advocacy near abortion clinics.

The ILJ is also taking on the Department of Justice and Pennsylvania authorities in a lawsuit representing pro-life advocate Mark Houck. Houck’s home was raided, and he was arrested in September 2022 on charges that were later dismissed. Now, his case is moving forward, challenging what many see as an unjust use of federal power against pro-life activists.

Another legal front involves allegations of electioneering by Planned Parenthood in violation of federal tax-exempt laws. According to Matt Britton, general counsel for ILJ, two Missouri Planned Parenthood locations were actively involved in supporting the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, while a Sarasota, Florida, clinic allegedly hosted multi-day electioneering efforts for the Harris campaign, setting up phone banks and displaying campaign signs on clinic property. If these claims hold up in court, Planned Parenthood could face serious legal and financial repercussions.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is currently considering Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, a case that could determine whether Medicaid dollars can legally fund Planned Parenthood. A ruling in favor of the plaintiffs could redirect those taxpayer funds toward women’s healthcare services that do not include abortion.

Another looming issue is abortion tourism, where pregnant minors are transported across state lines to obtain abortions, often without parental consent. Two key cases—Matsumoto v. Labrador and Welty v. Dunaway—could set legal boundaries on this practice and impact how states handle cross-border abortion access.

With major cases advancing to the Supreme Court and legal momentum on their side, pro-life advocates see 2024 as a pivotal year. Whether through defunding Planned Parenthood, restoring legal protections for the unborn, or defending free speech outside abortion clinics, the outcomes of these lawsuits could reshape the landscape of abortion policy in America for years to come.