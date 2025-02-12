U.S. Taxpayer Funds Reportedly Bankrolled Al Qaeda Leader’s College Education

Newly surfaced documents suggest that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) fully funded the college education of notorious al Qaeda terrorist Anwar al-Awlaki. The revelation has reignited scrutiny over USAID’s spending practices and raised fresh concerns about government oversight in foreign aid distribution.

Al-Awlaki, an American-born jihadist, was a key figure in al Qaeda before being killed in a U.S. drone strike in Yemen in 2011. He was directly linked to several high-profile terrorist plots, including his communications with Army psychiatrist Nidal Hasan, who carried out the deadly Fort Hood shooting in 2009, killing 13 people. Despite his later infamy, newly unearthed records indicate that USAID provided “full funding” for al-Awlaki’s college education in Colorado.

This disclosure comes amid ongoing investigations by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) into allegations of waste, fraud, and mismanagement across federal agencies. USAID, which operates as an independent agency overseeing foreign aid programs, has long faced criticism from Republican lawmakers and watchdog groups for its questionable expenditures.

Over the years, USAID has been flagged for funding controversial initiatives, including launching an Iraqi version of Sesame Street and financing transgender activism programs in countries such as Guatemala. The latest revelation—that taxpayer dollars may have inadvertently supported the education of a future terrorist leader—adds to growing concerns about a lack of accountability in federal spending.

While USAID has yet to issue a formal response, critics argue that this case highlights a pattern of reckless financial oversight within the agency. With ongoing investigations into mismanaged funds, lawmakers are expected to push for tighter restrictions on how USAID allocates taxpayer money.

As questions mount over how a U.S. government agency could have played a role in supporting a known extremist, calls for reform are growing louder. The focus now shifts to what steps, if any, will be taken to ensure such missteps never happen again.