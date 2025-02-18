California Sheriff Chad Bianco Launches Bid to Replace Gavin Newsom

Longtime law enforcement officer Chad Bianco has officially entered the race for California governor, launching his Republican campaign with a direct challenge to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s policies. Bianco, currently serving as Riverside County sheriff, made the announcement on Presidents Day, vowing to restore economic stability, public safety, and common-sense leadership to the state.

“I am running for Governor because our beautiful state – which I absolutely love – is heading down the wrong track and has been for years,” Bianco declared in his campaign announcement. “Everyone knows it, except those sitting in the Sacramento echo chamber. For decades, the party in complete control of our state government has tried the same failed ideas and implemented the same failed policies.”

Bianco wasted no time addressing California’s biggest challenges, pointing to skyrocketing living costs, excessive regulations, and crippling taxation. He also highlighted the state’s energy reliability issues and agricultural struggles, emphasizing that Californians deserve leadership that prioritizes affordability and infrastructure.

“Californians want leadership that actually cares about the cost of living… and leaders who will do something about it,” Bianco stated. “We want homes we can afford. We want air conditioning when it’s hot, not rolling blackouts. We want water for the crops and animals that feed us. We want the opportunity to achieve the California Dream, not be prevented from it because of red tape and regulation from government. We want honesty and transparency from our elected officials. We want lower taxes and less government waste. We want sanity restored and common sense to prevail.”

With over 30 years in law enforcement, Bianco has been an outspoken critic of state policies, frequently sharing his views on social media. He made headlines in May 2024 when he publicly endorsed Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, drawing national attention for his stance on public safety and criminal justice.

Bianco has been particularly vocal about California’s crime policies, directly blaming Newsom’s administration for a rise in lawlessness. “For the past 30 years, I’ve been doing everything I could to keep our community safe by arresting criminals, and putting them in jail, and putting them in prison, keeping them out of our neighborhoods. For the last five years, I’ve been very critical of our governor for slashing budgets, for letting prisoners out early, for closing our prisons,” Bianco said.

The sheriff went on to criticize what he called the state’s “love affair” with criminals, arguing that Newsom’s policies treat offenders as victims of society rather than holding them accountable for their actions. “This love affair that our governor and our state legislature have with criminals is based on the belief that criminals are not responsible for their own actions. They’re a victim of society, and really it’s our fault. It’s society’s fault, it’s businesses’ fault, it’s cop’s fault,” he said.

Bianco’s entry into the race adds a law-and-order candidate to the growing field of challengers looking to unseat Newsom. With California voters increasingly frustrated over crime, economic instability, and government overreach, his campaign is expected to resonate with those seeking a dramatic shift in leadership.