DOGE Uncovers $1.9 Billion in ‘Misplaced’ HUD Funds Under Biden Administration

From the moment Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was established, it was clear that government waste would be exposed. Yet even the most cynical observers couldn’t have predicted just how much taxpayer money had been squandered—until now.

The latest revelation comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), where Secretary Scott Turner formed a DOGE task force to audit the agency’s financial records. What they uncovered is staggering: $1.9 billion—yes, billion—was “misplaced” under the Biden administration.

DOGE confirmed on Friday that these funds, originally designated for the administration of financial services, were no longer needed but had somehow disappeared from proper oversight. Thanks to DOGE’s intervention, the money has now been recovered and is available for the U.S. Department of Treasury.

Turner, determined to prevent further waste, has launched a HUD-led DOGE Task Force. The initiative will investigate how taxpayer dollars are being spent within HUD, identifying inefficiencies and ensuring proper oversight. “We have already identified over $260 million in savings, and we have more to accomplish,” Turner stated.

The idea that a federal agency could simply “misplace” nearly $2 billion in taxpayer money raises serious questions about both competence and accountability. While some in Washington may attempt to downplay the significance of this discovery, taxpayers deserve answers. Was this merely mismanagement, or was something more deliberate at play?

The Biden administration faced repeated accusations of waste and corruption, and this latest revelation only fuels further scrutiny. The American people were forced to foot the bill for reckless spending, yet only now—thanks to DOGE—are these lost funds being recovered.

With the HUD audit just beginning, one thing is certain: this is far from the last example of government waste that DOGE will uncover. And as the investigations continue, the calls for accountability will only grow louder.