Social Security Shake-Up: Acting Commissioner Resigns Amid Data Dispute

Acting Social Security Administration (SSA) Commissioner Michelle King has reportedly stepped down after a standoff over access to recipient data, according to sources. The resignation marks another major shift in federal leadership as the new Trump administration moves to overhaul government agencies.

Social Security chief steps down over DOGE access to recipient data: Reports https://t.co/gfPPwvhGon — The Hill (@thehill) February 18, 2025

Sources familiar with the matter indicated that King refused to provide requested information to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), leading to her abrupt exit. In response, the White House has appointed Leland Dudek as the new acting commissioner.

King’s departure is part of a broader effort by the administration to reorganize federal departments, a move that has already led to the termination of thousands of probationary employees. Others have voluntarily exited after accepting buyout offers.

The White House confirmed the leadership transition, with spokesperson Harrison Fields stating that the SSA will be temporarily led by a “career Social Security anti-fraud expert” until President Donald Trump’s nominee for the role is officially confirmed.

As the administration pushes forward with its restructuring efforts, the shake-up at the SSA signals a determined push for greater control and efficiency within federal agencies. The full implications of King’s departure and the new leadership at the SSA remain to be seen.

Meta Description: