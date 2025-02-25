Brooklyn McDonald’s Implements Strict New Rules to Curb Rising Teen Crime

A Brooklyn McDonald’s has introduced a strict new policy aimed at curbing rising crime and disorder, barring anyone under 20 from entering unless they present identification and are accompanied by a parent. This drastic measure follows an alarming uptick in violent incidents, including a recent attack where masked teenagers assaulted a security guard and shattered a glass door. The decision reflects growing concerns about safety at fast-food chains across the nation, where youth-related crime has surged in recent years.

A McDonald’s location in NYC has started carding customers at the door and banning anyone under the age of 20 from entering without a parent or proper ID. https://t.co/qlc7tWlW1m — FOX 5 NY (@fox5ny) February 25, 2025

Amber Bussain, a 19-year-old manager at the McDonald’s located at Nostrand and Flatbush Avenues, says the establishment has been overwhelmed by unruly teens for over a year. She describes near-daily chaos, with groups of 15 to 20 teenagers storming in to disrupt business, harass customers, and even steal food from delivery drivers.

“They come in just to cause trouble,” Bussain explained. “They throw ice at customers, steal food, and even smoke marijuana inside the restaurant.”

The NYPD has been called to the restaurant 29 times in 2025 alone, with over 100 calls made annually in the past three years. The ongoing disturbances have made it difficult for staff to maintain order, prompting management to take drastic action.

The new policy has sparked debate among locals. While some parents and patrons support the move, calling it necessary to restore safety, others argue that it unfairly penalizes all young people for the actions of a few.

McDonald’s locations nationwide have faced similar issues, with some franchises hiring private security or enforcing curfews to prevent late-night violence. This latest move in Brooklyn signals a growing trend of businesses taking matters into their own hands amid rising crime concerns.

As safety measures tighten, the question remains—will this policy be effective, or will it push unruly teens to cause trouble elsewhere?