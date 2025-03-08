House Democrats Reject GOP Funding Plan, Raising Government Shutdown Concerns

Congress is once again on the brink of a government shutdown as House Democrats have rejected a Republican-led funding proposal. With the current funding deadline set to expire on March 14, lawmakers remain locked in a battle over federal spending priorities, putting essential government services at risk.

The GOP-backed plan aimed to extend government funding while introducing spending cuts to various agencies, a move Republicans argue is necessary to reduce the national deficit. However, Democrats have criticized the proposal, claiming it disproportionately targets social programs, education, and healthcare funding while leaving military and defense budgets largely untouched.

House Republicans, led by Speaker Mike Johnson, have insisted that their plan is fiscally responsible, warning that excessive government spending is unsustainable. They argue that targeted reductions in non-defense discretionary spending are essential to maintaining long-term economic stability. But Democratic leaders, including Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, counter that the proposed cuts would hurt working families and essential public services, making the plan unacceptable.

The White House has also weighed in, urging Congress to pass a clean funding bill without additional spending cuts or policy riders. President Biden has signaled that he would veto any measure that significantly slashes funding for social programs, setting the stage for a potential standoff between Congress and the executive branch.

As the deadline approaches, lawmakers face mounting pressure to negotiate a compromise. If no agreement is reached, a government shutdown could impact federal employees, delay benefits, and disrupt agencies ranging from national parks to border security operations. With both sides digging in, the political stakes are high, and the coming days will determine whether Washington can avoid another costly shutdown.