Trump’s Plan Lowers Egg Prices—Biden’s Economy Still Hurting Consumers

Under President Trump’s leadership, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced that egg prices have dropped nearly $2 per dozen, offering some relief to American consumers after record-high costs. Rollins credited the Trump administration’s five-prong approach—including deregulation, increased imports, and biosecurity investments—for stabilizing the market.

“We believe that… the market has reacted to our plan that we rolled out on February 26th,” Rollins stated, emphasizing the administration’s proactive stance on combating the Avian flu crisis and ensuring food affordability.

However, despite this progress, Americans are still struggling with inflation and high grocery prices due to the economic mess left by the Biden administration. While Trump’s policies are already showing positive effects, Rollins warned that the upcoming Easter holiday may cause temporary price spikes.

Online users were quick to weigh in, mocking the hypocrisy of left-wing narratives. One commenter pointed out basic economics: “You slaughter over 2M chickens, and that causes a shortage. Shortages cause higher prices. It’s just simple economics.” Another sarcastically noted how liberals flip-flopped overnight, going from claiming “Biden is giving Trump the greatest economy ever” to suddenly complaining about rising costs under new leadership.

The reality is clear: Trump’s policies work, and Biden’s economy has left Americans paying more for everything. While Trump’s administration is working to undo the damage, the long road ahead is a reminder of the reckless economic failures of the past four years.