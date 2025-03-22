Trump Revokes Biden, Clinton, and Harris Security Clearances: ‘No Longer in the National Interest’

President Donald Trump announced over the weekend that he is officially revoking security clearances for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, and several others, citing that it is “no longer in the national interest” for these individuals to access classified information.

In a presidential memo, Trump declared that Biden and his entire family will no longer retain any level of clearance. He also exposed the massive security entourage surrounding Hunter Biden, who is reportedly vacationing in South Africa, a country where human rights concerns have been raised. Trump also revealed that Ashley Biden’s security detail of 13 agents would be dissolved.

The move follows Biden’s own 2021 decision to block Trump from receiving intelligence briefings—a courtesy historically granted to former presidents. Now, Trump is returning the favor and setting a new standard of accountability.

By stripping failed leaders and political elites of access to sensitive information, Trump is making it clear: national security comes before political privilege.