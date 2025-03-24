Biden’s Parole Program Collapses: 530,000 Migrants Told to Self-Deport After Massive Fraud Exposed

The Biden administration’s reckless immigration experiment has officially imploded. Over 530,000 migrants who entered the U.S. under a controversial parole program are now being ordered to “self-deport” after their legal status was terminated, according to a bombshell notice posted in the Federal Register.

The program, which targeted migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, allowed them to bypass the legal immigration system under the guise of humanitarian parole. But now, an internal audit—exposed by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)—has revealed widespread fraud and abuse, including:

• Fake sponsors, including some using Social Security numbers of deceased individuals

• False phone numbers

• One single U.S. address listed by 19,000 migrants on applications

The fraud became so extensive that DHS was forced to temporarily shut the program down in July 2024.

Worse still, the administration’s failure to properly vet sponsors has put migrant children at serious risk, with unaccompanied minors handed over to unverified adults, leading to unknown levels of child trafficking.

This isn’t just incompetence—it’s a national disgrace. Biden’s open-border chaos has endangered Americans and migrants alike, and now over half a million are being told to leave on their own—a toothless policy that will only embolden more abuse unless strong enforcement follows.