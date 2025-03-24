Elon Musk Sues Jamaal Bowman Over ‘Nazi’ and ‘Thief’ Smears on CNN

Elon Musk has taken legal action after former Democrat Congressman Jamaal Bowman labeled him a “Nazi” and a “thief” during a CNN appearance. Musk, clearly fed up with the defamatory rhetoric, announced on X (formerly Twitter) Friday that he is suing Bowman for the baseless and inflammatory remarks.

I’ve had enough. Lawsuit inbound. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 22, 2025

Bowman, already infamous for pulling a fire alarm in the Capitol to delay a vote, is now facing a lawsuit for what Musk describes as slander and character assassination. Musk made it clear he won’t tolerate being compared to history’s worst villains or being falsely accused of theft on national television.

This marks yet another clash between Musk and far-left figures who have tried to smear and discredit him ever since he began taking a stand against censorship and exposing political corruption. Now, Musk is hitting back—with legal firepower.