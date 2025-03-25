Trump’s 2024 Landslide Was Just the Beginning—Now Red Momentum Hits Blue Strongholds

While the mainstream media continues to mourn Trump’s stunning 2024 victory, they’re missing the real political earthquake: deep blue states are starting to crack—and Democrats know it.

Take New Jersey, a state Trump lost by 16 points in 2020. In 2024, it came shockingly close to flipping red, with Kamala Harris barely scraping by with a five-point win. That kind of shift in just four years is seismic, and it’s not just a fluke. Polls show the momentum is real and growing.

At the center of this red surge is Scott Presler, the conservative grassroots powerhouse behind Early Vote Action. After helping tighten the GOP registration gap in Pennsylvania—which went even redder in 2024—Presler is now turning his focus to New Jersey, and his latest strategy is pure political genius.

Presler is building a ground-level army of new Republican voters, registering conservatives in unlikely places, and targeting suburban and urban areas the GOP used to ignore. With Trump’s America First message resonating like never before, Presler’s work could make New Jersey the next political upset.

The 2024 election might be over, but the red wave is just getting started—and Democrats are running out of places to hide.