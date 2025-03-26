Trump Signs Executive Order to Restore Election Integrity: ‘Other Nations Do It Better’

President Donald Trump has signed a powerful new executive order aimed at restoring election integrity in the United States, arguing that several countries—including India, Brazil, Germany, Canada, Denmark, and Sweden—are already ahead of America when it comes to secure voting.

Trump signs sweeping action overhauling US elections, including requiring proof of citizenship https://t.co/Gh7IUaDrpp pic.twitter.com/sSHhGs7U05 — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) March 26, 2025

Trump highlighted how India and Brazil link voter ID to biometric databases, Germany and Canada use paper ballots counted in person, and Denmark and Sweden strictly limit mail-in voting to those who physically cannot vote on Election Day.

“Free, fair, and honest elections unmarred by fraud, errors, or suspicion are fundamental to maintaining our constitutional Republic,” the order states. Trump emphasized that votes must be cast and received by Election Day, slamming late-counted ballots as “absurd,” likening them to people showing up to vote days after polls have closed.

The order is expected to face legal challenges, but Trump is undeterred. His 2024 campaign deployed thousands of poll watchers and legal teams to safeguard the vote—and now he’s taking it further.

With this move, Trump is sending a clear message: America’s elections should be the most secure and transparent in the world—not the most vulnerable.