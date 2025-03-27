NEWS

Anheuser-Busch Drops Pride Sponsorship After Bud Light Backlash

ByJustin Sanchez

Mar 27, 2025

Two years after the Bud Light controversy that cost Anheuser-Busch millions in lost sales and customers, the company is now taking a major step back from LGBT activism.

According to KSDK-TV, Anheuser-Busch has officially withdrawn its support for the St. Louis Pride festival—ending a 30-year sponsorship streak. The move has left Pride St. Louis reeling, with organizers calling it “especially painful” and admitting they’re over $150,000 short of last year’s fundraising totals.

Following the 2023 marketing backlash, which saw nationwide boycotts and a brand crisis, the company has clearly reassessed its public image strategy. Dropping the Pride sponsorship is being seen as a course correction aimed at rebuilding trust with the customers they lost.

With fundraising now falling flat and public sentiment shifting, it’s clear that corporate activism comes with a price—and Anheuser-Busch is finally doing the math.

