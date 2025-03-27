Trump-Aligned Energy Policies Could Drive Down Grocery Prices, Says Billionaire CEO

Relief may finally be on the way for American consumers. John Catsimatidis, billionaire CEO of United Refining Company and owner of supermarket chains Gristedes and D’Agostino, predicts that grocery prices will begin dropping over the next three months—and it all comes down to energy policy.

Speaking on Mornings with Maria, Catsimatidis said egg prices have already dropped, and his stores have begun lowering food prices to pass the savings on to customers feeling the sting of inflation.

Why now? Catsimatidis forecasts that oil prices could fall to $55–$65 per barrel in the next 3–6 months, citing political momentum in favor of energy development—especially if Canada elects a conservative government willing to work with President Donald Trump on long-blocked pipeline deals.

He pointed to a key conversation between Trump and Lee Zeldin, where Trump emphasized the need for affordable, reliable energy across North America. With aligned leadership between the U.S. and Canada, Catsimatidis believes major pipeline projects could finally move forward, unlocking lower fuel prices and revitalizing the energy sector.

Lower oil and diesel prices reduce transportation and factory costs, which means cheaper goods at the grocery store. “Oil prices go down. Diesel prices go down. Then the factories, transportation, and supermarkets. All their costs are coming down,” he explained.

In short: smart energy policy means lower prices for everyone—and with Trump’s vision back in focus, Americans may soon see it at the checkout line.